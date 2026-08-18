Meta’s blockbuster trial draws parallels to big tobacco

Meta’s investors tend to think that the burden of proof on the deception charges is “quite high”, says Gil Luria of D.A. Davidson, an investment bank. Litigation risk has weighed on Meta’s valuation, going by the ratio of its share price to earnings, which is lower than those of its big-tech peers. But rather than fearing a giant payout, shareholders worry more about remedial changes that the prosecutors may seek if Meta loses in court, according to Mr Luria. Those include changes to features Meta, Google and TikTok use to keep user engagement high, such as “infinite scroll”, which continuously loads new posts. “If we didn’t have infinite scroll, we wouldn’t have as many ads,” Mr Luria says.