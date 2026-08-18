Meta’s blockbuster trial draws parallels to big tobacco

The Economist
4 min read19 Aug 2026, 09:28 PM IST
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Meta has consistently denied that its products are harmful. (REUTERS)
Summary
California, Colorado, Kentucky and New Jersey are leading a group of 29 states that are suing Meta over allegations that its platforms developed features to hook children, that it misled the public about the dangers and that it violated kids’ privacy.

IN EARLY October a sequel to “The Social Network”, a film about Mark Zuckerberg’s founding of Facebook, is scheduled for release. Called “The Social Reckoning”, it will dramatise the role of whistle-blowers in the early 2020s who alleged that the social-media giant hid that its products were harmful. Those who cannot wait until then can follow a no less vivid drama involving Facebook, Instagram and their parent company, Meta, in a federal courtroom in Oakland, California. Oral arguments started on August 18th. Reckoning or not, the trial could be a blockbuster.

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