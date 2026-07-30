Meta’s case for its AI spending keeps getting weaker

As it bleeds cash, Meta will need to borrow more money to keep up spending. Borrowing has already changed the dynamics of the company’s balance sheet in the AI era: Meta had minimal debt until 2022, but its long-term borrowings reached $83.7 billion at the end of the second quarter. That total doesn’t include tens of billions of dollars in off-balance-sheet debt tied to massive data-center projects in Louisiana and Texas. Meta has agreed to lease those sites and is committing to various financial guarantees over them.