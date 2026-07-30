Meta Platforms might not be the first Big Tech company to rein in AI spending. But the argument that it should be is growing stronger.
Meta’s case for its AI spending keeps getting weaker
SummaryThe company’s all-out splurge is running into higher costs, borrowing constraints and investor pushback.
Meta Platforms might not be the first Big Tech company to rein in AI spending. But the argument that it should be is growing stronger.
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