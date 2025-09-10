Meta’s elite AI unit sparks tension with old guard
Meghan Bobrowsky , Keach Hagey , Berber Jin , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 10 Sept 2025, 07:26 am IST
Summary
An influx of highly paid researchers has created new status divisions, even as some recent hires have already left their jobs.
Meta Platforms spent millions of dollars this summer recruiting AI stars. Now comes the hard part of making them work with their new colleagues.
