Mexico and Brazil dither as chip supply chains are reforged
SummaryAmerican efforts to reduce reliance on Asia for semiconductors present an opportunity
Latin America is famous for many things, from magical realism to the Amazon rainforest. Semiconductor manufacturing is not one of them. But that could be changing. In July last year the United States and Costa Rica announced they would work together to “diversify and grow the global semiconductor ecosystem". Days later the US unveiled a similar partnership with Panama. Intel, a US chip manufacturer, then said it would invest $1.2bn in Costa Rica over two years. Mexico and Brazil, the region’s biggest economies, claim to have ambitions in silicon.