Mexico and Brazil dither as chip supply chains are reforged

This is where Latin America can help, and be helped. Relatively low wages make ATP investments viable; shared time zones make co-ordination with United States firms easier. Even a sliver of an industry projected to be worth $1tn a year by 2030 would be a boon to struggling economies. True, most of the value in the chip industry is in design and fabrication. But as chipmaking becomes ever more expensive, firms are turning to more advanced ATP to keep seeking out improvements. Asian economies found it to be a good way to climb the value chain. Replicating the success of South Korea and Taiwan is unlikely, but countries with no chip industry must start somewhere.