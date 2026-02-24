Mexico races to prevent cartel war after the killing of top drug boss

MEXICO CITY—For many drug-enforcement officials in North America, there was one cartel boss who was too big and too dangerous to ever try to take down—Nemesio “El Mencho" Oseguera, the head of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel.

Now that Oseguera is dead, after a firefight Sunday with Mexican security forces, Mexico is bracing for a civil war among his top lieutenants for control of a cartel that quickly rose to be the country’s most powerful and deadly organized-crime syndicate.

Mexico is already struggling with another cartel civil war in the state of Sinaloa, where clans have been fighting for more than a year after one faction affiliated with former drug boss Joaquin “El Chapo" Guzman betrayed the head of another family clan. That conflict has left more than 2,000 people dead and another 3,000 missing, likely kidnapped and killed.

The risks of a Jalisco cartel war carries broader risks because of its wider territorial reach, former security officials say. Oseguera exerted control over so-called “plazas" and smuggling routes that spanned from Mexico’s border with Guatemala to the Gulf Coast state of Tamaulipas neighboring Texas and the Baja California peninsula in the Pacific.

“This is the biggest blow that the government has ever struck against a criminal group in Mexico," said Eduardo Guerrero, a leading security consultant in Mexico City. “It has national implications, given the vast number of states where the cartel operates, and it’s too early to tell whether it turns into a great war."

Guerrero said a second narco civil war in western Mexico would upend security of the World Cup this summer, as the international soccer tournament is played in Mexico, the U.S. and Canada. Jalisco’s state capital, Guadalajara, one of Mexico’s largest and most affluent cities, is set to host World Cup matches.

The Jalisco cartel, which experts estimate boasts around 30,000 operatives, already gave security forces a taste of its power Sunday when gunmen closed roads across Mexico and burned vehicles, sending black plumes of smoke across the skies, including in Puerto Vallarta, a Pacific beach resort popular with U.S. tourists.

Mexican authorities said Monday they had deployed thousands of soldiers in the country’s west to restore calm and prevent a flare-up in violence.

“We are closely monitoring the situation with our command center, anticipating any potential violent reaction or restructuring within the cartel," said Omar García Harfuch, Mexico’s security minister.

If the military captured those who head the organization’s different armed units, then the risk of a major outbreak of violence would be lessened, Guerrero added.

Both the Jalisco and Sinaloa cartels are considered paramilitary organizations, with enough military-grade firepower to challenge government forces and even outgun them.

At least three high-level operatives would likely race for the throne of Oseguera’s underworld empire, said U.S. authorities.

New kingpins aren’t directly anointed, and a brutal competition determines who is more skillful or more violent, said Alberto Capella, a former security chief for the border city of Tijuana and in states such as Morelos and Quintana Roo, home to top drug retail markets such as Cancún, Playa del Carmen and Tulum.

“Whoever has the greatest economic or logistical capacity sometimes captures the throne," Capella said.

Oseguera’s power originated from a cartel splinter group. He controlled a squad of sicarios who handled operations. His strategic vision and violence propelled him to the crown of the organization that he founded through territorial control in western Michoacán and Jalisco states about 15 years ago.

“The Jalisco cartel’s rise is one of the fastest in the history of organized crime," he said.

Javier Oliva, a Mexican security analyst, predicted “a process of fragmentation that will generate violence."

Such is the history of organized crime in Mexico, says Manelich Castilla, who served as commissioner of Mexico’s Federal Police. Every time a major leader falls, a fight for succession ensues, he said.

“With a cartel with such great capacity and logistics, occupying so much territory both inside and outside Mexico, it’s natural to think about organizational changes or internal power struggles within the organization, sometimes challenging the hierarchy," Castilla added.

David Saucedo, a security analyst, predicted there would be an increase in homicides “because what the Mexican government did was confront the Jalisco Cartel."

“Other drug trafficking groups will perceive that there is weakness within the Jalisco Cartel," he said.

Write to Santiago Pérez at santiago.perez@wsj.com and José de Córdoba at jose.decordoba@wsj.com