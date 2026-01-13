Mexico rejects Trump’s plea for US forces to take on cartels
José de Córdoba , Santiago Pérez , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 13 Jan 2026, 05:05 pm IST
The administration is stepping up pressure on Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum after the ouster of Venezuela’s Maduro.
MEXICO CITY—President Claudia Sheinbaum said Monday she rejected an offer from President Trump to use the U.S. military against the country’s drug cartels, as Mexican security officials grow concerned about potential American demands in the wake of Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro’s ouster.
