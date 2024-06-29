Mexico’s President calls it a farewell tour. His critics see a power move.

HUATULCO, Mexico—Across the country this summer, outgoing President Andrés Manuel López Obrador is holding what he calls a farewell tour—festive weekend rallies where his most fervent supporters buy souvenir dolls in his likeness, wave placards and chant his name.

López Obrador’s knack for whipping up support, and his relish for basking in it, has investors and opponents worried he isn’t simply passing the baton to his successor and protégée, President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum, but will instead run the country from behind the scenes.

In early June, Sheinbaum won the presidency with almost 60% of the vote. López Obrador’s ruling Morena party coalition garnered enough seats in the lower house of Congress to make constitutional changes without opposition backing, and is two seats short of the needed two-thirds majority in the Senate. He appears to be setting Sheinbaum’s initial agenda as he prepares to use his party’s majority to overhaul the Constitution before stepping down in October, political analysts say.

“The road ahead for Mexico is clouded," said Alejo Czerwonko, an emerging-markets executive at UBS Global Wealth Management, referring to the potential concentration of power.

Sheinbaum has signed onto supporting López Obrador’s proposed constitutional changes, sparking concerns about a revival of the single-party rule pioneered by the Institutional Revolutionary Party, which governed Mexico for 71 years until 2000. Topping the list of worries is a proposal to have Mexicans elect the nation’s judges, including for the Supreme Court.

The enthusiastic welcome that greets the duo is a sign of how much Sheinbaum owes her victory to López Obrador’s enduring popularity, observers say. Sheinbaum flies coach to meet up with the president on these weekend jaunts to get briefings on progress toward completing his agenda.

“One thing is certain, he’s far from being a lame duck president," said Carlos Heredia, a former legislator and longtime political activist who has known López Obrador for decades.

López Obrador is leaving office in the same way that he started his presidential quest almost two decades ago: on the road. Over his political career, he has visited all 2,476 of Mexico’s municipalities, holding political events in remote towns deep in the mountains and jungles of Mexico. The silver-haired, baseball-loving López Obrador has said he would retire to his country home in the jungles of southern Mexico. Mexico’s Constitution bans presidential re-election.

“I’ll be able to admire the plants, the trees, the birds, doing my exercises to stay in shape," López Obrador said at a news conference. “I’m not going to have politicians, leaders, sympathizers of our movement, not even my children, come visit if they are bringing up anything to do with politics."

Last week, López Obrador and Sheinbaum took their roadshow to Huatulco, a Pacific Coast resort town where about 4,000 ecstatic supporters crowded into a huge tent. Some had waited in line since before dawn for a chance to greet the departing president.

“I will retire in three months," López Obrador shouted in a raspy voice, as the crowd clapped and implored him to stay, yelling, “No! No!"

“I have no desire to be a strongman, I don’t aspire to rule from afar," he yelled into a microphone over the roar of the crowd.

Many doubt that he is headed for a quiet retirement. López Obrador is known as a polarizing leader with an authoritarian streak who has concentrated power in the presidency. The opposition and some investors fear that he might turn his lush hacienda into a home office that could overshadow Sheinbaum when she moves on Oct. 1 into the ornate National Palace in central Mexico City, once the home of colonial viceroys.

López Obrador shepherded Sheinbaum’s career over the past two decades. Soon after López Obrador’s Movement of National Regeneration, known as Morena, nominated Sheinbaum to replace him, the president handed her a ceremonial, eagle-headed baton decorated with multicolored ribbons in a celebration that echoed Mexico’s indigenous culture.

This time “he’s passing the baton while still grabbing on to it," said Eric Farnsworth, who heads the Washington office of the Council of the Americas, a think tank.

Sheinbaum recently played down the idea that López Obrador would direct her from the jungle after she takes office. “Our adversaries say that López Obrador is going to have a red telephone to give me instructions every day," she said at a news conference, adding that she could seek his advice if something terrible were to happen in the country.

In Huatulco, the tent was crowded with low-income supporters who wanted to thank López Obrador after his government recently granted them deeds to land they had moved into years earlier to work in the tourism industry. They couldn’t afford Huatulco’s high rents, they said. They waved their new deeds in appreciation. One such squatter community is named after López Obrador, who last year promised residents they would never be expelled from their homes.

“He has humility and the patience to talk to poor people," said Maura Dircio, who makes a living by braiding the hair of tourists on resort beaches. “He’s the best president Mexico ever had."

Shoeshiner Abel Colina happily waved a deed to a plot of land. “We want Claudia to continue helping us like he did," he said.

Merchants did a brisk trade selling souvenir dolls of López Obrador, which went for almost twice the price of Sheinbaum dolls. “I sell a lot more of the little AMLOs," said Justina Hernández, a vendor, using the president’s nickname, based on his initials. “It will take a while, but the Claudias will pick up."

In a short speech, Sheinbaum said she had learned from her years at the president’s side and vowed to continue his work. She promised to build a million houses, expand pensions for women and scholarships for children attending public schools.

López Obrador cobbled together Morena from a number of leftist factions in 2014. The acronym is a reference to Mexico’s dark-skinned national patron, the Virgin of Guadalupe.

“Morena isn’t exactly a party, but a political movement created by López Obrador to become president," said Heredia, the former activist. “Sheinbaum is under the shadow of el caudillo," he said, using the Spanish term for strongman.

After Sheinbaum’s landslide victory, Mexico’s peso, one of the best-performing and widely traded currencies in emerging markets, fell as much as 10% against the dollar. Morena will soon govern 24 of Mexico’s 32 states, including the coveted capital. It faces little future resistance from the demoralized opposition. Sheinbaum’s margin of roughly 30 percentage points over her nearest rival was largest in a presidential vote since 1982.

“We are certainly in the territory of single-party rule, and this time it’s all based on López Obrador," said Duncan Wood, a Mexico expert with the Wilson Center, a Washington-based think tank.

López Obrador has said that once the new legislators are seated on Sept. 1, he plans to push through constitutional changes before stepping down in October.

Last week, Sheinbaum made public the results of three Morena-commissioned polls showing that Mexicans overwhelmingly support the plan to overhaul the judiciary. Critics fear that Morena’s vast political power will allow it to capture the judicial branch in its entirety, including the country’s Supreme Court, putting Mexico’s democracy at risk.

Other initiatives include slimming down Congress, eliminating autonomous regulators, and dismantling the country’s election agency, which played a key role in transforming Mexico from a one-party state to a working democracy. López Obrador and Sheinbaum say the proposed changes will improve Mexico’s democracy.

“The question of who will run Mexico, especially at the beginning, is a difficult one," said Ryan Berg, director of the Americas Program at Washington’s Center for Strategic and International Studies.

Santiago Pérez contributed to this article.

