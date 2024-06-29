Mexico’s President calls it a farewell tour. His critics see a power move.

In Huatulco, the tent was crowded with low-income supporters who wanted to thank López Obrador after his government recently granted them deeds to land they had moved into years earlier to work in the tourism industry. They couldn’t afford Huatulco’s high rents, they said. They waved their new deeds in appreciation. One such squatter community is named after López Obrador, who last year promised residents they would never be expelled from their homes.