Mexico’s Sheinbaum is getting fed up with playing nice with the US

The episode reflects the harsher tone that Sheinbaum is taking toward American efforts to fight drug trafficking on her country’s soil and the Trump administration’s targeting of her leftist party, Morena. In recent weeks, Sheinbaum has criticized the U.S. at mass rallies and public events, blaming the northern neighbor’s insatiable demand for narcotics and defending Mexican sovereignty as President Trump has repeatedly said that Mexico is run by cartels.