Mexico’s Sheinbaum is getting fed up with playing nice with the US

MEXICO CITY—President Claudia Sheinbaum began her workday at dawn last week by grilling Mexico’s top security and intelligence officials. She wasn’t happy.
Inside the ornate National Palace, Sheinbaum confronted some of her most trusted aides over their plans to freeze the local bank accounts of former Mexican officials linked to a state governor from Sheinbaum’s ruling party. The U.S. Treasury was about to target those former officials with sanctions for allegedly accepting bribes to protect the Sinaloa cartel’s drug-smuggling operations, said people familiar with the discussion.