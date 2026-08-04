Migrant Crisis Pits Spain’s Leader Against Critics Across Europe

As most migrants left a tiny Spanish territory in North Africa this weekend, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez pivoted to a new crisis—one playing out in Europe’s halls of power.
His country had just experienced an extraordinary breach of sovereignty, with some 50,000 migrants illegally pouring into Ceuta from neighboring Morocco.
Leaders across Europe, from Italy to Finland, showed little sympathy for Spain. Some called for stricter border controls on arrivals from the country and blamed Sánchez’s government for its pro-immigration policies.