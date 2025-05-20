Migrant labour force withstands mass deportation push

In April, federal agents detained at least 10 people in the parking lot of a Los Angeles Home Depot, where many migrants solicit day jobs helping with light construction. Two days later, one Mexican man, a father of three, was in the same parking lot looking for work. “Of course there is fear," said the man, who has been in the U.S. for 25 years without legal permission. But with car insurance, rent and other costs rising fast, he added: “What alternative do we have?"