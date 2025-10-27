Milei wins mandate for free-market revolution in Argentina’s election
Summary
BUENOS AIRES—President Javier Milei scored a decisive political win Sunday, tightening his grip on Argentina’s Congress and securing a lifeline for his audacious free-market revolution backed by President Trump.
