Military snipers are being put out of a job by drones

Kovalskiy, a 60-year-old former businessman, vaulted to fame after The Wall Street Journal revealed him as the man who pulled the trigger on what Ukraine claimed as a record-breaking shot in November 2023. His name entered a pantheon of sniping that was first developed by British and German troops during the trench warfare of World War I. The snipers include Ukraine-born Lyudmyla Pavlichenko, nicknamed “Lady Death” for her high kill rate in World War II, and the reputed deadliest American sniper, Chief Petty Officer Chris Kyle.