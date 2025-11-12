Millions are turning to AI for therapy

Human therapists, after all, are in short supply. According to the World Health Organisation, most people with psychological problems in poor countries receive no treatment. Even in rich ones somewhere between a third and a half are unserved. And at least some people seem to be willing to bare their souls to a machine, perhaps because it can be done from home, is much cheaper and may be less embarrassing than doing so to a human therapist. A YouGov poll conducted for The Economist in October found that 25% of respondents have used AI for therapy or would at least consider doing so (see chart).