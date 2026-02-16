Millions face starvation in Congo. Their new rulers are to blame.
Nicholas Bariyo , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 16 Feb 2026, 12:49 pm IST
Summary
The M23 militia has tried to assert itself as the government in and around Goma. It is failing badly.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
KAMPALA, Uganda—Ten million people face hunger in the Democratic Republic of Congo’s east, and it isn’t because there is no food to be had. It is largely because people can’t get what food there is.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story