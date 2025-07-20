Millions stolen, death threats: Should banks do more to fight ‘pig butchering’?
Dylan Tokar , The Wall Street Journal 13 min read 20 Jul 2025, 02:51 PM IST
Summary
Scams that trick people into transferring funds fall outside most current fraud protections. Some victims want banks to take responsibility.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
For nearly 50 years, Anamarie Hurt trusted her husband, Craig, to manage their finances. And he did a good job of it, making investments that grew into a comfortable nest egg.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story