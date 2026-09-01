Mine warfare with Iran hampers US efforts to win control of Hormuz

The U.S. decision to strike Iran for the first time in a month shows Washington’s determination to win its cat-and-mouse contest for control over the Strait of Hormuz even at the risk of an escalation that could turn the conflict back into a hot war.
American forces said they hit Iranian launch sites that were preparing to fire rockets used to deploy naval mines in the narrow waters of the strait. In return, Tehran fired a salvo of missiles at Jordan, which is home to thousands of American troops. All were intercepted.