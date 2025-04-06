Minerals become ultimate bargaining chip in Trump’s diplomatic deals
Alexander Ward , Josh Dawsey , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 06 Apr 2025, 02:23 PM IST
SummaryWashington is discussing pacts with Ukraine, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Denmark as the U.S. competes with China for critical raw materials.
WASHINGTON—President Trump is pressing for access to mineral rights across the globe, hoping to outduel China in a global competition for raw materials to fuel U.S. military and industrial might.
