Mint Explainer: How the Iran-Israel conflict impacts India
SummaryA conflict between the two nations threatens regional stability, which in turn threatens India’s need for investments and energy imports from West Asia.
NEW DELHI : As conflict between Israel and Iran heats up, India is among the countries most affected. India has deep equities in the region: a large diaspora, strong economic partners, and a growing strategy role. But the prospect of a large-scale conflict hurts that. Mint examines the situation.