Mint Explainer: How the Iran-Israel conflict impacts India

What has India’s response been?

After the attack on the Iranian diplomatic building on 1 April, India expressed its concern about the conflict. “India is distressed at the escalating tensions in West Asia, and their potential to fuel further violence and instability. We urge all parties to avoid actions that go against commonly accepted principles and norms of international law," India’s foreign ministry spokesperson urged in April. The country has also been in touch with other nations including the UK on the matter.