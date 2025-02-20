global
Mint Explainer: Will tariff reductions and a trade treaty with the US harm India?
Tina Edwin 5 min read 20 Feb 2025, 11:09 AM IST
SummaryAs India and the United States navigate tense trade talks, President Trump’s threat of reciprocal tariffs looms large. Can India escape Trump’s tariff trap without losing its edge? Mint explains.
India and the United States agreed to negotiate the first tranche of a mutually beneficial multi-sector bilateral trade agreement (BTA) by late September after president Donald Trump threatened to impose reciprocal tariffs on goods from India and several other countries.
