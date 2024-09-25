AKD: What his meteoric rise means for India
Summary
- Sri Lanka holds a special place in India’s ‘neighbourhood first’ policy because of their shared history and deep cultural affinity. Signals from AKD indicate a recognition of the fact that India was the first responder during the 2022 economic crisis and is the closest geostrategic neighbour.
The meteoric rise of Anura Kumara Dissanayake (AKD) as Sri Lankan president marks a break from politics as usual. Elected on an anti-corruption and economy reform plank, he leads the National People’s Power (NPP), a socialist alliance. What does this mean for India?