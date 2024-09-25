AKD: What his meteoric rise means for India

The meteoric rise of Anura Kumara Dissanayake (AKD) as Sri Lankan president marks a break from politics as usual. Elected on an anti-corruption and economy reform plank, he leads the National People’s Power (NPP), a socialist alliance. What does this mean for India?

Who is Anura Kumara Dissanayake?

In 2019, the NPP, led by ‘AKD’, could secure only 3.2% of the vote. He has turned his fortune around this time with a plank to fight graft, reform the economy and investigate the 2019 Easter bombings. He has a populist Left appeal that taps into the economic frustration of the working class. Sri Lanka has traditionally been dominated by two parties, United National Party and the Sri Lanka Freedom Party. But this election saw a contest between Ranil Wickremisnghe, who contested as an independent, Sajith Premdasa, of Samagi Jana Balawegaya and AKD, who heads the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP).

What explains the rise of AKD?

In 2022, Sri Lanka witnessed massive protest movements (Aragalaya) amid skyrocketing food, fuel and medicine prices that led to the ouster of president Mahinda Rajapaksha. The rise of AKD hinges on a pro-working class stance and sharp critique of the political elite and establishment. Coming from a rural agricultural background, AKD has pitched himself as an outsider to elite politics with an understanding of the everyday economic distress of the people. He has called for bigger tax cuts, welfare spending and re-negotiation of the IMF loan that bailed out Sri Lanka from the economic crisis.

What could this mean for ties with India?

Sri Lanka holds a special place in India’s ‘neighbourhood first’ policy because of their shared history and deep cultural affinity. Signals from AKD indicate a recognition of the fact that India was the first responder during the 2022 economic crisis and is the closest geostrategic neighbour. However, much remains to be seen on two counts: how he deals with the vulnerable Tamil minority in Sri Lanka, and how he navigates India’s pitch for a multifaceted regional cooperation in the face of competing interests from China.

How will AKD balance India and China?

The JVP has a pro-China history. In quick congratulatory messages, China has signalled more support under its Belt and Road Initiative and an intent to work closely with the new leader. AKD has been sharp to underline the need to leverage Sri Lanka’s maritime location in its best interest, so New Delhi and Beijing will carefully watch how things unfold. The site of contention may be ports, infrastructure and energy.

Shweta Singh is associate professor, department of international relations, South Asian University.

