Pager bombs: Are low-tech devices sitting ducks?

Basic communication devices like pagers and walkie-talkies, used by Hezbollah to avoid being tracked by Israel, were manipulated to detonate, killing many and injuring thousands. Are basic devices the only ones that can be targeted? What about mobiles? Mint explains:

What do we know about the explosions?

Hezbollah had advised its members to stop using mobile phones to prevent Israel from tracking them. But on 17 September, 5,000 pagers bought by Hezbollah a few months back, exploded simultaneously in Lebanon and Syria, killing many and injuring hundreds. Walkie-talkies used by Hezbollah met with a similar fate a day later, claiming more lives. Hezbollah accused Israel’s Mossad of planting the explosives and setting them off remotely. The pagers were purportedly sold by Gold Apollo. But the Taiwanese firm said they were designed and made by Hungarian BAC Consulting KFT.

How do pagers, walkie-talkies work?

They rely on radio frequencies. They may seem like relics in an age of smartphones but these devices are still used by healthcare professionals, industry workers, police and paramilitary for their long battery life and utility in emergencies. Most pagers, including the AR-924 model, can only receive messages. They are not online, lowering the risks of surveillance unlike smartphones that can be tracked even when they are powered off. Walkie-talkies can both send and receive messages but only one person can speak at a time. They, too, use batteries and do not rely on cellular networks.

How big is the pager market?

The walkie-talkie market is forecast to touch $8.3 billion in 2032, according to Global Market Insights. And notwithstanding the difficulty in maintaining and supporting an ageing pager infrastructure, the global wireless paging system market is expected to cross $1.05 billion by the end of 2032, according to KD Market Insights.

What makes these devices vulnerable?

Pagers are made of plastic that is non-conductive, and less likely to interfere with electronic signals or detonation mechanisms. Pagers and Walkie-talkies have enough room inside to hide explosives next to the batteries. Walkie-talkies comprise an antenna, speaker, microphone, batteries, transmitter and receiver. Likewise, an AP report said, a pager already has three of the five components needed for an explosive device—container, battery, and triggering device. All you need to do is add the explosive.

Are cellphones next in line for attacks?

Cellphones are more vulnerable than pagers or walkie-talkies due to their advanced functionality and wireless connectivity, allowing them to be rigged as detonators via calls or texts. They also offer GPS tracking and remote commands. Smartphones’ metallic, tightly integrated designs leave little room for modifications. The supply chains, too, are robust and traceable. Pagers and low-end feature phones are easier and cheaper to modify and harder to track, making them more suited for covert purposes.

