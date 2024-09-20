How do pagers, walkie-talkies work?

They rely on radio frequencies. They may seem like relics in an age of smartphones but these devices are still used by healthcare professionals, industry workers, police and paramilitary for their long battery life and utility in emergencies. Most pagers, including the AR-924 model, can only receive messages. They are not online, lowering the risks of surveillance unlike smartphones that can be tracked even when they are powered off. Walkie-talkies can both send and receive messages but only one person can speak at a time. They, too, use batteries and do not rely on cellular networks.