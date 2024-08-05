global
West Asia is on the boil: What it means for India
Summary
- Iran and Israel are critical to India’s economic stakes in the region and beyond. The escalation can impact initiatives like the India Middle East Europe Economic Corridor, the 10-year India-Iran MOU for development of Chabahar port, and the I2U2, comprising India-Israel-UAE and the US.
The killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran and Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr in Beirut have heightened fears of a regional war in West Asia. While Israel remains on the brink, a tight-lipped Iran needs to be carefully watched. Mint explains.
