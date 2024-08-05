What should we expect from Iran now?

Iran remains tight lipped in its response. It has galvanised the “axis of resistance" in the wake of the perceived humiliation, and the direct attack on its state sovereignty (the Hamas chief was killed in Tehran). The axis, built over the years with an aim to resist Israel and the US in West Asia, includes not only the Hamas, but also the Hezbollah movement in Lebanon, the Houthis in Yemen and Shi’ite armed groups in Iraq and Syria. What remains to be seen is whether this will provoke an all-out regional war that could see the direct involvement of Iran, or whether it would stop short of restoring balance.