What purpose does H-1B serve?

It allows companies to hire foreign workers for specialized roles in the US. America’s tech industry heavily relies on engineers and professionals from countries like India, with over 70% of H-1B visa holders being Indian, highlighting their role in the US tech economy. Another 12% of these visas go to Chinese nationals. The programme caps H-1B visas at 65,000 per year, with an additional 20,000 for individuals holding a master’s degree from US institutions. This visa addresses the shortage of top-tier talent in the US, particularly in STEM fields (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics).