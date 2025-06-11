Moody’s sounds alarm on private funds for individuals
Summary
Chasing retail money could pose risks to investors, private funds and the financial system, Moody’s said.
Wall Street’s push to sell private-equity and private-debt funds to individual investors risks overheating financial markets and backfiring on firms launching the funds, according to Moody’s Ratings.
