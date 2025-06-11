Moody’s sounds alarm on private funds for individuals

Risks for fund managers

Retail funds must spend the money they raise quickly to avoid holding too much cash that might weigh down returns. This is a departure from institutional funds, which typically call in clients’ money as attractive deals emerge. Demand is already outstripping deal supply, and “some managers may be tempted to compromise underwriting standards or stretch into riskier assets."Private funds will have to start trading their holdings more frequently and disclose more details about those investments to accommodate individual investors’ needs. That will make private markets more similar to public ones, reducing the “illiquidity premium," or the higher returns private funds can charge for holding assets that hardly ever trade and don’t require public financial reporting.If private markets undergo a prolonged period of distress, hurting individual investors, public blowback could be severe.