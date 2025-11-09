More adult kids are moving back home. How to make it work.
Alice Kantor , Barrons 4 min read 09 Nov 2025, 05:23 pm IST
Summary
Who pays for what should be clear to everybody before money matters take a toll on the household. Boundaries are important.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
The number of adult children moving back home with their parents has skyrocketed as inflation and high housing costs crimp household budgets.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story