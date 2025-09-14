More Americans are stuck with the jobs they can get, not the ones they want

One in four people looking for work has been unemployed for at least six months.

The faltering U.S. labor market is pushing more Americans into part-time work and other roles they don’t want, and that don’t always pay the bills.

The official unemployment rate in the U.S. remains low at 4.3%. But under the surface, there are deepening signs of struggle for people looking for stable, full-time work in a time when hiring has slowed significantly.

A separate measure of unemployment, which includes people working part-time who would prefer a full-time job and people who are so discouraged they’ve stopped looking for work, is much higher. That rate hit 8.1% in August, its highest in nearly four years.

That rate has been gradually moving higher for the past two years. (This week, fresh data showed a markedly weaker 2024 job market than previously thought).

“There are more people finding themselves in a delicate position when it comes to their opportunities to find work and bounce back" after leaving a job, said Gregory Daco, chief economist at EY-Parthenon.

He noted that one in four people looking for work has been unemployed for at least six months. A year ago it was closer to one in five.

Many of those people are turning to part-time work outside their fields.

Anna Whitlock recently started a part-time job as a nanny, 10 months after getting laid off from her role as a tech company project manager. She said she has unsuccessfully applied for hundreds of jobs in the meantime.

“I’ve applied to grocery stores, I’ve applied to coffee stands, I’ve applied to a dozen administrative assistant positions locally, and I’m getting rejections from all of them," said Whitlock, who lives in Yakima, Wash.

The 36-year-old spent more than a decade working in information technology. She is currently making $20 an hour, while working less than half the hours of her previous job, which paid more than $30 an hour and included medical and retirement benefits.

Whitlock said she has been living on unemployment benefits, which ran out several months ago. She recently had to turn to government food assistance, and is still looking for extra work to supplement her income.

Millions of Americans work part-time out of choice. They may need extra time to care for relatives, attend school or simply prefer spending less time on the job. But many people also take on part-time roles because they have to, often to try and keep some income flowing while they are searching for more hours. Along with lower earnings, this can lead to less retirement savings, fewer benefits and weaker career advancement.

Many employers have been managing rising labor costs by reducing hours through part-time roles rather than layoffs, said Kory Kantenga, LinkedIn’s head of economics for the Americas. Part-time job postings on the site have risen by 50% in the past three years, he noted.

There are rising signs of an unsettled labor market. Data on Thursday showed that the number of Americans who filed for initial unemployment benefits jumped the prior week on a seasonally adjusted basis to the highest level since October 2021. These numbers can be noisy from one week to the next, particularly during a holiday-shortened workweek.

Also, the U.S. in July crossed a threshold of having more unemployed workers than job openings for the first time in over four years, federal data show. Rates of hiring and quitting were unchanged from the prior month, suggesting firms are hesitant to take on new employees and workers are hesitant about their ability to find new jobs.

Meanwhile, American workers’ confidence in finding a new job if they lose their current one hit its lowest level since the series began in 2013, according to a recent survey by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

Software engineer James Reynolds, 34, quit a job he didn’t like at a wireless company in June. He has since found it harder than expected to line up another job to replace his six-figure salary, despite sending out his resume far and wide.

He is making $18 an hour now working about 20 hours a week at a Denver sandwich shop. “Just keeping afloat is a challenge," said Reynolds, who earned a computer-science degree last summer after a decade in tech and retail jobs.

“It’s definitely a humbling experience because I came out of school feeling like I’ve earned my way into a more white-collar kind of job," he said.

A Philadelphia-area nonprofit reported that some people it serves are working several part-time jobs without benefits to make a sufficient income, according to the latest Federal Reserve Beige Book, which compiles U.S. economic anecdotes. In Atlanta, firms reported “an abundance of applicants for most positions," the Fed report said.

Kristal Andersen, 44, lost her full-time job teaching and managing faculty when the University of Antelope Valley, in Lancaster, Calif., closed early last year. She has continued to work there part-time, handling administrative tasks, like transcript requests, while fruitlessly searching for other jobs to increase her hours.

Andersen, who has a doctorate in education, said she has sent out around 400 job applications for everything from positions in academia to secretarial, barista and fast-food jobs. None have panned out. She suspects retailers are shunning her because they know she will leave for greener pastures when she lands a job she wants.

For now, she said, her family of four is living “paycheck-to-paycheck, penny-to-penny."

Write to Harriet Torry at harriet.torry@wsj.com