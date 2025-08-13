More and more parents around the world prefer girls to boys
Economist , The Economist 13 min read 13 Aug 2025, 03:57 PM IST
Summary
The bias in favour of boys is shrinking in developing countries even as a preference for girls emerges in the rich world
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
An American couple is throwing a party to commemorate the moment when they discover what sex their unborn child will be. “It’s a boy!" they blurt out, in a TikTok video that has since gone viral. But the mother-to-be cannot feign excitement for long. Within seconds she is clutching her partner and sobbing. He reassures her that they will have a daughter at some point, before they leave the room, too upset to stay with their guests.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story