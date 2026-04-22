More Banks Are Earning $100 Million Fees for Advising Big M&A Targets

In 2025, six acquisitions of U.S. public companies included sell-side fees of at least $100 million for a single bank, according to Deal Point Data. The previous year, only one deal did, though so far this year two have. Historically, just 16 deals ever generated a fee of at least $100 million for individual banks advising U.S. targets, the firm said. Morgan Stanley’s $120 million for advising Monsanto on its sale to Bayer, announced in 2016, was the first, according to Deal Point.