More Chinese companies to be added to US import ban list
SummaryA list of companies banned over forced labor concerns is expected to grow in the next few months, says Laura Murphy, a Homeland Security adviser.
The Biden administration will enlarge a list of companies under an import ban because of their alleged ties to forced labor in China, an official said, a move that would intensify pressure on some corporate supply chains.
