When Michael Toribio became a father in 2021, he figured he was about a year away from being promoted to assistant principal at his K-8 school in Orlando, Fla.
More dads are scaling back at the office for kids and housework
SummaryCollege-educated men lead the way among dads sacrificing hours at work for time at home.
When Michael Toribio became a father in 2021, he figured he was about a year away from being promoted to assistant principal at his K-8 school in Orlando, Fla.
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