More Israelis question morality of war in Gaza
Anat Peled , The Wall Street Journal 7 min read 05 Aug 2025, 03:23 PM IST
Summary
As the hunger crisis worsens, more people—including prominent public figures—are calling for an end to the almost two-year-long war.
TEL AVIV—Dor Eilon held up a poster of an emaciated Gazan child for the first time at an antiwar protest last week. The 29-year-old lawyer had joined dozens of other Israelis as they stood silently in the summer heat at a square in Tel Aviv with the photos in hand.
