More Israelis question morality of war in Gaza

Nightly news reports have featured more Gazans talking about suffering in the strip. Photos of Gazans killed in the war are now more visible in some public spaces such as protests. More than 1,000 leading Israeli artists created a stir when they signed a petition calling to end the killing of children and civilians in Gaza. A large proportion of those who have been killed during the war, 60,000 in all, have been minors, according to Gaza health authorities who don’t say how many are combatants.