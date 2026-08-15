The Trump administration’s newest tariffs on drones and a report this week outlining efforts to curb China’s tariff evasion practices offer a glimpse of the next phase of President Donald Trump’s trade agenda: more targeted tariffs, tougher rules governing where products are made, and greater scrutiny of efforts to evade duties.
More Trump tariffs are coming—and they could look different
SummaryThe Trump administration’s new drone tariffs show how its trade strategy is shifting toward targeted duties, stricter rules of origin, and tougher enforcement.
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