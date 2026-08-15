More Trump tariffs are coming—and they could look different

Reshma Kapadia, Barrons
4 min read15 Aug 2026, 09:44 AM IST
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The Trump administration’s new drone tariffs show how its trade strategy is shifting toward targeted duties, stricter rules of origin, and tougher enforcement.(Pexel)
Summary
The Trump administration’s new drone tariffs show how its trade strategy is shifting toward targeted duties, stricter rules of origin, and tougher enforcement.

The Trump administration’s newest tariffs on drones and a report this week outlining efforts to curb China’s tariff evasion practices offer a glimpse of the next phase of President Donald Trump’s trade agenda: more targeted tariffs, tougher rules governing where products are made, and greater scrutiny of efforts to evade duties.

The U.S. on Friday imposed tariffs ranging from 25% to 100% on drones, using Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act. Countries that struck trade pacts capping sectoral tariffs—including the European Union, Japan, South Korea and Switzerland—face 15% levies. The duties are set to take effect Sept. 3.

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