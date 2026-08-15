More Trump tariffs are coming—and they could look different

The Trump administration’s newest tariffs on drones and a report this week outlining efforts to curb China’s tariff evasion practices offer a glimpse of the next phase of President Donald Trump’s trade agenda: more targeted tariffs, tougher rules governing where products are made, and greater scrutiny of efforts to evade duties.
The Trump administration’s newest tariffs on drones and a report this week outlining efforts to curb China’s tariff evasion practices offer a glimpse of the next phase of President Donald Trump’s trade agenda: more targeted tariffs, tougher rules governing where products are made, and greater scrutiny of efforts to evade duties.
The U.S. on Friday imposed tariffs ranging from 25% to 100% on drones, using Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act. Countries that struck trade pacts capping sectoral tariffs—including the European Union, Japan, South Korea and Switzerland—face 15% levies. The duties are set to take effect Sept. 3.
The U.S. on Friday imposed tariffs ranging from 25% to 100% on drones, using Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act. Countries that struck trade pacts capping sectoral tariffs—including the European Union, Japan, South Korea and Switzerland—face 15% levies. The duties are set to take effect Sept. 3.