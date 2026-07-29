Morgan Stanley bankers were pressured to approve mortgages for wealthy clients

Inside Morgan Stanley’s private bank for the ultrawealthy over the past year, an employee in the mortgage-lending department tried to question how a client kept applying for new home loans claiming he would be living in the residences.
Inside Morgan Stanley’s private bank for the ultrawealthy over the past year, an employee in the mortgage-lending department tried to question how a client kept applying for new home loans claiming he would be living in the residences.
The client had already received several owner-occupied loans in just a few years and the banker was objecting to a new one, people familiar with the matter said. Those mortgages often come with lower interest rates and require smaller down payments for the borrower than second-homes or investment properties would, and seeking the wrong type of loan can be considered fraud.
The client had already received several owner-occupied loans in just a few years and the banker was objecting to a new one, people familiar with the matter said. Those mortgages often come with lower interest rates and require smaller down payments for the borrower than second-homes or investment properties would, and seeking the wrong type of loan can be considered fraud.
“This is getting ridiculous,” the banker said.
His mortgage colleagues told him to drop his concerns, the people said. They didn’t want to deal with pushback from a financial adviser who managed the client’s wealth assets.
After the mortgages were given out, the banker would look up the properties online. He found that some had been knocked down and others had undergone major renovations and were for sale, the people said.
In Morgan Stanley units catering to wealthy clients, there is tension between the financial advisers tasked with managing these high rollers and the mortgage employees who feel pressured to set aside concerns to help keep them happy, according to current and former employees, emails and other internal documents. The Wall Street Journal also reviewed a whistleblower’s complaint filed with federal regulators by another former employee.
Mortgage employees face backlash from their bosses, financial advisers and others in the wealth department when they delay loan approvals or reject them, the people said.
Even if they ultimately won a fight and a loan wasn’t made, former employees said they felt financial advisers, who are compensated when their clients get new mortgages, could impact their management feedback, performance reviews and bonuses, the people said.
A Morgan Stanley spokesman said in a statement that the mortgage unit “adheres to robust underwriting standards, supported by extensive internal risk management and regulatory oversight” and its portfolio has default rates well below industry averages. And he said it was “entirely appropriate” for financial advisers to advocate for their clients.
“There is no evidence that any loan was inappropriately extended, or that any loan failed to perform,” the statement said. “The suggestion that the bank has compromised its underwriting standards is false and not substantiated by the facts or the performance of the portfolio over time.”
Morgan Stanley’s mortgage department exists to provide loans to its wealth-management clients, well-off individuals who are less likely to default in mass numbers. Unlike at many other banks, mortgages are only meant for clients with a relationship with the firm’s wealth division.
The bank is competing in an increasingly heated wealth-management industry, where high-end clients who pay big fees are treated with white-glove service and are constantly lured by rivals dangling access to special funds and services. That creates some natural tension. That is especially true for mortgages, which come with strict rules and are watched closely ever since corner-cutting and lax underwriting led to the 2008 financial crisis.
Morgan Stanley clients have repeatedly applied for owner-occupied mortgages when evidence points to the properties being purchased for investment purposes, according to the people. Mortgage occupancy fraud involves a borrower who says they plan to use a property as a primary residence, even though it is a second home or an investment. The Trump administration has been cracking down on such cases and using allegations of it against political rivals.
There are also examples of advisers pushing for mortgages for friends and romantic partners who lack the proper down payment, income or other criteria needed, the people said and documents show. Some mortgage bankers have worried about upsetting financial advisers, central to the bank’s growth plans, who were close to senior executives.
The whistleblower who filed a complaint has been questioned by the Federal Reserve about underwriting practices and the influence that financial advisers and others in the wealth division have on loan approvals, according to people familiar with the matter. The Fed also asked about how the bank vetted clients’ funds. The Treasury Department’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network has also been reviewing the allegations, the people and emails reviewed by the Journal said.
“We are unaware of any regulatory matter, inquiry or investigation with regard to or arising from our mortgage lending business, and we do not believe any such matter, inquiry or investigation exists,” the bank’s statement said.
Patrick M. Mincey, a lawyer for the whistleblower, said his client has exposed how the bank systemically pressures personnel to approve “unqualified mortgage applicants.”
“Our client’s information reveals a Morgan Stanley culture which flouts federal regulations, functioning not as a bank but rather as a no-questions-asked rubber stamp for the Wealth Management Division’s financial advisers,” said Mincey, who is also representing Morgan Stanley whistleblowers in other matters. His client could benefit financially from a whistleblower award if regulators ultimately find wrongdoing.
The incentive structure
Morgan Stanley’s private bank serves the firm’s $8 trillion wealth-management business by providing mortgages, loans secured by art and stock, deposit accounts and other products for wealthy clients who park large sums of money in investment accounts.
Current and former employees say the incentive structure adds to the pressure on the mortgage bankers.
Financial advisers drive referrals to the private bank’s mortgage unit and get a fee, expressed as a percentage of the total dollar amount of the mortgage. The percentage they earn gets bigger as the dollar amount of the loans gets bigger.
And they fill out surveys on the process that can impact the performance reviews of mortgage employees.
Last year, mortgage underwriters, for example, were given a target of maintaining satisfaction scores of 95% or better for the client and the financial adviser, according to people familiar with the matter and a document reviewed by the Journal.
For mortgage specialists, whose job it is to be the intermediary between the underwriter and the financial adviser, the feedback from financial advisers has been shared in monthly meetings, people present at those meetings said. Those who received top marks are praised while negative reviews can impact their bonuses.
“Financial advisers play an important role in helping clients navigate financing decisions as part of a broader wealth-management relationship,” Morgan Stanley’s spokesman said. “Lending decisions are made independently by the bank through established underwriting and risk-management processes.”
Current and former employees say there are power imbalances between the mortgage department and the financial advisers, who have threatened to call senior executives for help.
Between 2018 and 2022, a client in Southern California who owned commercial and residential real estate applied for several mortgages stating that they would live in the properties. People in the lending team determined the properties were being rented out. The client’s tax returns also didn’t show evidence of the cash flow they claimed they had, one of the people said.
The loans were approved anyway. The financial adviser had told the mortgage team he had then-CEO James Gorman’s cellphone and he would call him when one of the loans was delayed, according to people who worked in the mortgage department.
Gorman, through the Morgan Stanley spokesman, declined to comment. The spokesman said the bank’s senior management would send any issue back to the “appropriate product head” to address.
A bad review
Underwriters are responsible if errors are found on loans they have approved. They have the authority to approve loans on their own but aren’t able to decline them without authorization from superiors. Doing so sometimes leads to weeks of battle and other repercussions, the interviews and documents show.
Last year, the mortgage department held up a loan application from a couple whose wealth was connected to the cryptocurrency industry, according to documents reviewed by the Journal. The underwriter was, in part, questioning how the couple had earned $25 million. Their financial adviser told the mortgage department that the couple would bring another $200 million to Morgan Stanley, according to an email.
“[JPMorgan] will finance them under these terms if MS won’t,” the financial adviser wrote to a handful of Morgan Stanley employees. “We desperately don’t want to lose them.”
The couple withdrew their application after they were asked for more info about their money.
Last year, a friend of a Morgan Stanley financial adviser applied for a roughly $2.8 million mortgage. When the underwriter wanted a bigger down payment, citing in part the client’s debt-to-income ratio, the financial adviser tried to pressure employees in the mortgage department, according to people familiar with this loan application and documents.
“He is a loyal client and a great referral source for me,” the financial adviser wrote in one email. “If this is the only exception that we are requesting I am confident that this is a gesture that will build loyalty for decades to come.”
The supervisor sided with the adviser and ordered the loan done at the lower down payment. The loan underwriter said he wanted to be removed from the mortgage, according to documents. Another underwriter ultimately approved the loan.
“Not my circus, not my monkeys anymore,” he wrote to a colleague who shared that it was approved, according to a document.
Soon after, the underwriter received a performance email raising concerns about his refusal to approve the loan: “Collaboration challenges: some interactions have felt resistant, making teamwork difficult.”
Write to AnnaMaria Andriotis at annamaria.andriotis@wsj.com