Morgan Stanley’s screening of wealth-management clients draws more scrutiny

Morgan Stanley is being probed by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority over whether the Wall Street giant properly vetted its clients for money-laundering risks.

The probe by Wall Street’s self-regulator focuses on the firm’s clients, risk ranking and other practices from October 2021 through September 2024, according to people familiar with the matter. It adds to the possible fines Morgan Stanley is already facing from federal investigations into its anti-money-laundering practices.

Finra has been asking for information on U.S. and international clients in Morgan Stanley’s sprawling wealth-management business and the division that houses its trading desks, the people said.

One of Finra’s requests has been for information on politically exposed clients, including senior foreign political figures, their relatives or close associates, and the Morgan Stanley representatives who were assigned to those accounts.

The probe is part of a deep dive by Finra, which isn’t a government agency but is responsible under federal law for supervising broker-dealers and has the power to fine members that are in violation of its rules.

Morgan Stanley has been working to fix its client-screening practices after the Federal Reserve for years flagged concerns about risk-management controls in the firm’s wealth-management unit. The cleanup efforts have included shutting down thousands of accounts, pulling back from Venezuela and other Latin American countries, and expanding its restrictions on the types of clients it is willing to onboard, The Wall Street Journal previously reported.

The Journal in November reported on widespread breakdowns in Morgan Stanley’s due diligence reviews and its wooing of clients from countries known for financial corruption and drug trafficking. Thousands of accounts in its wealth-management unit displayed high-risk characteristics for money laundering, tax evasion or other potentially illegal behavior, according to a 2023 bank document viewed by the Journal.

A Morgan Stanley spokesman said the company has made substantial investments in its anti-money-laundering and other client-vetting programs over the past several years that are benefiting its business.

Like all large banks, he said, Morgan Stanley is subject to routine, recurring and often overlapping exams by several regulators. “The existence of these supervisory exams and the back and forth with our regulators is not unique to Morgan Stanley, nor is it an indication of an issue in our business or controls," the spokesman said.

Finra is focused on the risk profiles of clients on whose behalf Morgan Stanley handled or traded securities, the people said. That has included questions about clients on its digital-trading platform E*Trade, its private bank and its institutional securities group that trades on behalf of large clients.

Morgan Stanley has received at least six requests from Finra for large troves of data, including one in recent weeks.

Finra has also asked for organizational charts and reporting lines in the firm’s anti-money-laundering, financial-crimes and sanctions teams.

Some employees voiced concerns inside Morgan Stanley about the completeness and accuracy of the information being provided to Finra, the people said. The firm provided additional data after the regulator found some of the bank’s responses lacking.

The Justice Department and the Treasury Department’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network have also been investigating the bank’s anti-money-laundering practices, the Journal previously reported. Those probes have focused on its wealth-management department, which is largely made up of E*Trade and financial advisers. At least some of the probes have sought data on foreign politicians or people connected to them.

Some of the federal probes have found Morgan Stanley took on and kept clients despite easy-to-spot signs of risk, such as news reports alleging they were involved in illegal activities, according to people familiar with the matter.

Morgan Stanley has received some good news from the Fed: The regulator gave a clean bill of health to how E*Trade and the deposit-taking arms of the digital-trading platform and Morgan Stanley vet the identity of new customers, according to some of the people.

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency has found that thousands of wealth management accounts didn’t undergo sufficient enhanced due diligence on a recurring basis, some of the people said. Accounts that undergo enhanced due diligence reviews are generally considered to be high risk.

By late last year, Morgan Stanley found that it had clients that fell outside the firm’s internal risk-appetite statement, which outlines the types of clients the firm wants to avoid, the people said.

As part of its probe, Finra has also asked for information on Morgan Stanley’s tool that scores clients on their riskiness and flags whether they should undergo a deeper review.

That tool wasn’t turned on for E*Trade clients until early 2024, the Journal previously reported. The lapse came after Morgan Stanley had turned off a similar tool for E*Trade shortly after the firm acquired the trading platform.

Write to AnnaMaria Andriotis at annamaria.andriotis@wsj.com