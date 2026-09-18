STATES ARE pulling against the ties that hold the world together. Trade volume is at an all-time high, yet protectionism has hit levels unseen in a generation. Conflicts claim nearly a quarter of a million lives a year—double the toll of a decade ago—and are increasingly connected through the very systems that drive global prosperity. Interdependence itself, a defining achievement of the post-war order, has become its most contested terrain.
Most countries need the UN more than ever—just not this UN
SummaryRebeca Grynspan, a candidate for secretary-general, explains how she would seek to restore trust
STATES ARE pulling against the ties that hold the world together. Trade volume is at an all-time high, yet protectionism has hit levels unseen in a generation. Conflicts claim nearly a quarter of a million lives a year—double the toll of a decade ago—and are increasingly connected through the very systems that drive global prosperity. Interdependence itself, a defining achievement of the post-war order, has become its most contested terrain.
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