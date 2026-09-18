Most countries need the UN more than ever—just not this UN

The organisation must acknowledge its own shortcomings. In seeking the office of secretary-general, I have listened to people who need the UN but increasingly doubt it can act. They want leadership willing to take risks for peace. They see a UN waiting for the world to come to New York, distant from their lives, convening meetings that few notice and producing reports that few read: of the roughly 1,100 published in 2024, nearly two-thirds were downloaded fewer than 2,000 times. They hear calls for ceasefires but few concrete proposals on how to secure them.