Move over, rich boomers. The younger generation is investing in sports.

More wealthy families are coming off the bleachers to invest in sports.
More wealthy families are coming off the bleachers to invest in sports.
One in five family offices—firms that manage everything from the ultrawealthy’s personal portfolio to their budgets and lifestyles—have a stake in a team or franchise and that figure is likely to grow, according to a survey from Bank of America Private Bank published on Tuesday.
One in five family offices—firms that manage everything from the ultrawealthy’s personal portfolio to their budgets and lifestyles—have a stake in a team or franchise and that figure is likely to grow, according to a survey from Bank of America Private Bank published on Tuesday.
Aside from investing in teams, another 18% of family offices are invested in sports-related opportunities such as infrastructure, merchandise and equipment, according to Bank of America, which surveyed 355 family office decision makers.
What’s prompting the interest? The younger generation, who are taking leadership positions in family offices. Investing in sports was especially popular where the principal is a Gen Z or millennial, roughly ages 18 to 48, at nearly 40%. This younger cohort was also far more likely to invest directly in a team or franchise, as opposed to a related opportunity like merchandise.
“Younger generations are more focused on it,” said Alison Davis, family office strategist at Bank of America Private Bank.
Baby boomers were still the principal of some 42% of the surveyed family offices, the report said, “suggesting that generational transfer is likely to continue in coming years.”
The bank clocked growing interest while conducting its prior survey in 2025. “It was a takeaway that we saw last year, and so we wanted to dive deeper into that side of things with this survey,” she said.
In total, more than 60% of family offices surveyed are invested in or are interested in investing in sports and related opportunities, she said.
“It’s clearly something that is sort of picking up steam,” Davis said.
Billionaires have been snapping up controlling stakes in major teams from the NFL to European soccer leagues. In August, media mogul Bob Iger joined venture capitalist Joshua Kushner to buy the Los Angeles Lakers for $12.5 billion. That same month, Khosla family group, led by venture capitalist Vinod Khosla, bought the Seattle Seahawks for $9.6 billion, a record deal for an NFL team.
Sports investments have moved from a passion project or “ego play” to a source of meaningful returns, especially in emerging leagues and women’s sports, Barron’s previously reported.
The rise of sports-related investments comes as fewer companies go public and the wealthy hunt for opportunities in alternative assets. The majority of family offices hold 26% to 50% of their wealth in alts, the survey found. Private equity accounted for the biggest share of alternative investments at 27%, followed by private real estate and venture capital.
Write to Beckie Strum at Beckie.Strum@dowjones.com