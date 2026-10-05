Multiple security failures allowed FlyDubai pilot into cockpit

The security missteps culminated in a dramatic series of events a little over halfway into Flight 1073’s trip to Tel Aviv last week. The airplane’s captain, Smit Machchhar, said his co-pilot excused himself to pray then struck him several times with an onboard emergency ax. The pilot managed to open the cockpit door, letting in a group of rescuers who subdued the co-pilot and pulled the plane out of a dangerous dive.