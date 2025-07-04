Mumbai wants to extinguish the charcoal tandoor

A trio of Punjabi chefs pioneered the recipe, marinating the chicken in a mixture of yogurt and spices before grilling it. As refugees, fleeing the horrors that followed the bloody partition of India and Pakistan in 1947, the chefs brought the technique to Delhi, where it became a favourite of India’s first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru. The dish spread all over the world with Indian emigrants. It even became a symbol of the former imperial metropolis: tandoori chicken was adapted into chicken tikka masala, perhaps Britain’s favourite curry.