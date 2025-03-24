Musk Inc is under serious threat

Mr Musk has still cards in his hand. SpaceX’s enormous Starship rocket, still in testing, could once again transform the satellite business by delivering far bigger constellations than the Falcon 9, the company’s current workhorse. Tesla is hoping for a breakthrough in humanoid robots in conjunction with xAI, Mr Musk’s artificial-intelligence company, which itself has become a valuable part of his empire. It is said to be raising $10bn at a $75bn valuation. Even X, formerly Twitter, appears to have recovered much of the value Mr Musk torched when he bought it in 2022, perhaps thanks to its stake in xAI. The social-media site has reportedly just raised money at an enterprise value of roughly $44bn—the price Mr Musk paid for it.