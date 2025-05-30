Musk is back at Tesla. The damage has been done.

Musk is pulling back from Washington politics. In April, he said he would spend more time at his companies. On Wednesday, he said his time at DOGE was coming to and end, thanking President Trump for the opportunity.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is leaving Washington—to the relief of Tesla shareholders everywhere. The personal and corporate brand damage done during Musk’s turn to politics was real, but it can heal if Musk takes his medicine. Will he?

The Musk political whirlwind is well documented at this point. He backed President Trump’s candidacy after the Pennsylvania assisnation attempt. Tesla stock soared after Trump’s victory, hitting almost $490 in Decmeber. Investors were convniced the budding bromance between Musk and Trump would yield benefits for Tesla. Then Trump tapped Musk to head the Department of Government Effiency, or DOGE.

After that, Musk was seen more in Washington and less at his companies. DOGE’s controversial actions turned off left-leaning voters, the ones most likely to buy Tesla vehicles. Tesla stock traded below $222 in April, or more than 50% from its peak, as concerns mounted.

Tesla stock has recovered some of the recent losses as Musk heads back to his day job—and maybe this time shares can hold on to them. “If he stays off politics, doesn’t tweet anti-people stuff, I think [brand damage] fades in a year," says Gerber Kawasaki CEO Ross Gerber. “But Elon is Elon, and I don’t know if he learned anything from his DOGE disaster."

There is some evidence he has. Musk famously hates public relations, but he recently sat down with CNBC’s David Faber and CBS’s David Pogue, to get out his side of the story.

It’s also important to remember that, while always controversial, Musk has his supporters, even early on in the DOGE process. “DOGE will improve government efficiency and reduce our budget deficits," Leo KoGuan, Tesla’s third-largest individual shareholder, told Barron’s earlier this year. “That’s a good thing."

Individual shareholders represent a significantly larger bloc than average for Tesla. Some 40% of shares available for trading are held by smaller retail investors, according to Bloomberg. The average for the rest of the Magnificent Seven is closer to 20%.

That’s why it’s a good idea to take the temperature of retail investors when evaluating Tesla stock. Musk’s Wednesday tweet thanking President Trump for the opportunity to serve the administration was commented on 43,000 times (as of early Thursday). Many comments were positive, praising Musk’s efforts.

Only “5% brand damage is left," says Wedbush analyst Dan Ives, adding Wednesday’s tweet was another step forward. “Still lots of wood to chop for Tesla, but they have their leader back in the pilot seat." Ives has a Buy rating and a $500 price target on the stock.

That’s optimistic. The numbers show it’s hard to sell cars to only half of the political spectrum. Tesla’s first-quarter sales dropped 13% year over year, the worst quarterly decline in the company’s history; in April, European sales roughly halved. There is little evidence of a rebound in buyer sentiment.

Musk, for his part, doesn’t appear to mind declining car sales. He’s focused on AI. “I recommend anyone who doesn’t believe that Tesla will solve vehicle autonomy should not hold Tesla stock," he said in July 2024. “If you believe Tesla will solve autonomy, you should buy Tesla stock….all these other questions are in the noise."

June is huge for Tesla’s stock and the brand on that front. Tesla uses AI computing to train its autonomous driving software, and the company is on the cusp of launching a robotaxi service in Austin, Texas, next month. However, the launch will proceed slowly, according to Musk, with humans overseeing early rides remotely.

That has some investors nervous. “The risk/reward of the Austin event is asymmetrical to the downside," says Future Fund Active ETF cofounder Gary Black. A bad [launch] would crush Tesla’s autonomous brand and the stock. The remote operators are there to ensure a safe outcome, “but that’s hardly scalable." Black recently sold his Tesla stock, holding no shares for the first time since 2021, citing a valuation that has stretched out to 180 times estimated 2025 earnings.

The importance of AI and autonomy in solving both the brand and valuation problems can’t be understated. Tesla has millions of cars on the road with the potential to become robotaxis once Tesla’s Full Self-Driving, or FSD, software gets good enough. The earnings potential from an Airbnb-like setup with Tesla owners putting their vehicles into a Tesla-controlled ride-hailing network is hard to project—but it is significant.

Being one of the companies, along with Alphabet’s Waymo, successfully solving autonomous driving—a technical feat much harder than anyone at the 2004 DARPA autonomous driving challenge imagined—can help restore some of the lost sheen from Tesla’s brand.

“The advancement in FSD-related features, including [the] robotaxi launch in Austin later this year, should help create a new era of demand," said Tesla CFO Vaibhav Taneja on his company’s first-quarter earnings conference call, adding, “We think our strategy of providing the best product at a competitive price is going to be a winner."

Tesla also plans to launch a new lower-price model in the coming weeks. New cars, new self-driving cars, and less Musk in Washington are the prescription for recovery.

Tesla stock was up 0.6% at $359.06 heading into the close, while the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average were up 0.3%.

Those gains left Tesla shares up about more than $120 since the company’s April 22 first-quarter earnings report, when Musk said he would spend less time in Washington. That move is worth some $400 billion in market value, more than the value of Toyota Motor, Ford Motor, and General Motors combined.

Musk’s departure from Washington was a good first step in the healing process. Investors will have to wait to see if it’s cured.

Write to Al Root at allen.root@dowjones.com