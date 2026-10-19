Musk vows to give each U.S. child a SpaceX share

Elon Musk said he would give every child in America one SpaceX share, following similar pledges by rivals including Anthropic and other high-profile tech names.
Elon Musk said he would give every child in America one SpaceX share, following similar pledges by rivals including Anthropic and other high-profile tech names.
“Next year, I will give one of my SpaceX shares to every kid in America,” Musk said in a post on X early Monday. “This will be the first of many.”
“Next year, I will give one of my SpaceX shares to every kid in America,” Musk said in a post on X early Monday. “This will be the first of many.”
It wasn’t immediately clear how the shares would be distributed, who would receive them and when it might start.
SpaceX shares closed Friday at $146.03, and according to the latest data from the U.S. Census Bureau there are approximately 73 million children under the age of 18 living in the U.S. That could equate to Musk giving away roughly $10 billion in stock.
The pledge comes a day after artificial-intelligence competitor Anthropic said it plans to commit 5% of its shares to a new “public benefit fund” with the flexibility to make charitable donations or direct money to “specific populations.”
In response to that announcement, Musk suggested Anthropic should give the shares directly to the public.
Earlier this year, SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell and her husband pledged to donate one share to each of the roughly two million American children participating in the Trump Accounts initiative. Michael and Susan Dell have also pledged $6.25 billion to the Trump Accounts program.
Musk has made significant donations before. In 2021, he gave roughly $5.7 billion of Tesla shares to charity.
Musk is the world’s richest person, with a net worth of more than $900 billion, a majority of which comes from his stake in SpaceX, according toa Wall Street Journal analysis earlier this year. That same analysis showed Musk has made $3.6 million an hour over his 31-year career as a tech and engineering entrepreneur.
Write to Gareth Vipers at gareth.vipers@wsj.com